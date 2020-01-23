R. Kelly's girlfriend, Joycelyn, ignores her mother who is desperate to talk to her

%MINIFYHTMLd0bf02a9332b4431cd2d5b99eb1297f711% %MINIFYHTMLd0bf02a9332b4431cd2d5b99eb1297f712%

Twitter

Joycelyn Savage ignores her separated mother who begged her to speak and her sisters who desperately urged her to watch the documentary about the singer & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

R. Kellygirlfriend Wild joycelyn She was confronted by her separated mother in front of a court in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 after pleading not guilty to a charge of minor aggression.

The count refers to a fight in early January 2020 with Azriel Clary, one of the former girlfriends of the jailed singer, in the Chicago department they used to share before Clary's recent separation from Kelly.

Savage officially presented his statement of innocence at a hearing on Thursday, but the drama continued to appear in court when his relatives took advantage of his public exit to try to make sense of it.

%MINIFYHTMLd0bf02a9332b4431cd2d5b99eb1297f713% %MINIFYHTMLd0bf02a9332b4431cd2d5b99eb1297f714%

In the video images obtained by TMZ, Savage is seen talking on his cell phone while leaving the building, while two younger girls, who are said to be his sisters, try to get his attention.

Savage ignores the couple and continues on his way to a car waiting with his lawyer, before his mother runs behind and demands a moment to talk to his daughter.

"Mom needs to talk to you!" she repeatedly yells at Savage, who dodges her parents and jumps into the vehicle with her legal representative, while her sisters urge Savage to "watch the documentary," an apparent reference to "Survive R. Kelly"Docuseries, in which a series of his alleged victims detail the sexual misconduct they suffered at the hands of the veteran musician.

"He has been lying!" the girls add.

<br />

The family lawyer, Gerald Griggs, reveals that Savage's parents are desperate to simply talk to their daughter while they remain concerned about her well-being, claiming that she has been "completely different from the Joycelyn they have known all her life" since she started dating Kelly in 2016.

His father, Timothy, had previously made public his concerns about Joycelyn in a Buzzfeed article in 2017, stating that Kelly held her daughter captive as part of a sexual cult, allegations that the R&B singer vehemently denied.

Since then, the creator of successes "I think I can fly" has been arrested and charged with a federal indictment of 13 counts of sexual abuse in Chicago, while also facing trial for extortion and sex trafficking in New York.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody while waiting for his day in court.