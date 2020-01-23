Home Entertainment R. Kelly reportedly married Aaliyah, 15, to avoid prosecution.

R. Kelly reportedly married Aaliyah, 15, to avoid prosecution.

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Witnesses reportedly told federal prosecutors that R. Kelly married his Aaliyah in 1994 when he was only 15 years old, to avoid criminal charges and prevent her from testifying against him.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Kelly managed to smuggle a letter last year to federal jail, as well as an "unsupervised line,quot; to make an unregistered phone call, which means prosecutors are struggling to maintain identity. of two of his alleged private victims, for fear of trying to intimidate them or obstruct justice.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©