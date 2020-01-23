R. Kelly reportedly married Aaliyah, 15, to avoid prosecution.

Witnesses reportedly told federal prosecutors that R. Kelly married his Aaliyah in 1994 when he was only 15 years old, to avoid criminal charges and prevent her from testifying against him.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Kelly managed to smuggle a letter last year to federal jail, as well as an "unsupervised line,quot; to make an unregistered phone call, which means prosecutors are struggling to maintain identity. of two of his alleged private victims, for fear of trying to intimidate them or obstruct justice.

"Simply put, the defendant's past behavior reveals that if he is given the opportunity to influence a potential witness, the defendant will take it, and his imprisonment may not be enough to avoid such conduct," prosecutors wrote.

"Witnesses have informed the government that the defendant participated in this bribery scheme to obtain a marriage license to be able to marry Jane Doe # 1 quickly and secretly to avoid criminal charges for having a sexual relationship with Jane Doe # 1, which was minor at that time, "prosecutors wrote. "Specifically, the defendant believed that his marriage to Jane Doe # 1 would prevent her from testifying against him in case he was prosecuted for his criminal sexual relationship with her."

Kelly's lawyer, Steven Greenberg, has argued that Kelly "simply has no means or methods to engage in obstructive behavior," but prosecutors believe so, and her smuggling letter and clandestine phone calls prove it.