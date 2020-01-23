Queen Elizabeth II cancels the last minute appearance due to the cold

Feeling better, Queen Elizabeth II

While His Majesty was expected to attend an annual meeting at the Sandringham branch of the Women's Institute on Thursday, he had a change of plans. According to various media, including the BBC and ITV News, The Queen had to cancel the appearance because she had a cold.

According to the BBC, a member of The Queen's security team told attendees gathered at the West Newton Village Hall in Norfolk that His Majesty "did not feel at ease." But do not worry! A source said The Daily Mail "There is no cause for alarm."

Founded in 1915, the Women's Institute is the largest voluntary organization of women in the United Kingdom. The Queen joined the organization in 1943, when she was still Princess Isabel, and serves as president of the Sandringham Women's Institute. As a result, she usually attends the meeting every year after spending vacations at Sandringham Estate.