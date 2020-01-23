Queen Elizabeth II cancels the last minute appearance due to the cold

Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images
Feeling better, Queen Elizabeth II
While His Majesty was expected to attend an annual meeting at the Sandringham branch of the Women's Institute on Thursday, he had a change of plans. According to various media, including the BBC and ITV News, The Queen had to cancel the appearance because she had a cold.
According to the BBC, a member of The Queen's security team told attendees gathered at the West Newton Village Hall in Norfolk that His Majesty "did not feel at ease." But do not worry! A source said The Daily Mail "There is no cause for alarm."
Founded in 1915, the Women's Institute is the largest voluntary organization of women in the United Kingdom. The Queen joined the organization in 1943, when she was still Princess Isabel, and serves as president of the Sandringham Women's Institute. As a result, she usually attends the meeting every year after spending vacations at Sandringham Estate.
It has certainly been a busy time for the royal family. Earlier this month, Prince Harry Y Meghan markle He announced his plans to step back as "older,quot; members of the royal family and divide his time between the United Kingdom and North America. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already started their next chapter and are currently in Canada.
Prince carlos He also appeared in the headlines on Thursday after being accused of snubbing the US vice president. UU. Mike Pence in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum. However, Pence's press secretary denied the claims and tweeted: "This is not true."