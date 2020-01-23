Prosecutors in the Harvey Weinstein case describe him as a "rapist,quot;

On Wednesday, a prosecutor appeared before the jury and said Harvey Weinstein used his power to rape young women and silence them later. Meghan Hast, the assistant district attorney, told stories of multiple assaults involving Harvey Weinstein, one case, in particular, was Jessica Mann.

The prosecutor claims that Mann will testify about his relationship with Harvey Weinstein, in which she was trapped for years and could not escape due to his power over her. Mann says that she was so traumatized by Harvey's actions that she thought about committing suicide.

In October 2017, Mann only then began to process what had really happened to him. Hast began his statement by showing images of Harvey dating some of the most famous people in the world, hinting that many of the women felt helpless against him.

In his statement, he added, "the evidence will be clear that the man claimed that there was not only a titan in Hollywood," but also a rapist. Hast also told the stories of Miriam Haleyi, Annabella Sciorra and Mann. The accusations of the women mentioned provide the basis for the accusation of five charges.

In addition, Hast's goal was to explain why women refused to report the incidents to the police or tell other people in public. She states that they simply had to remain silent for the sake of their professional careers. She claimed that Harvey was using her position to chain women for years.

According to Hast, Harvey got into Annabella Sciorra's house one night and suddenly began to take off his shirt. Sciorra told him to stop; she told him to leave her house, but he did not stop. He felt helpless, gave up and simply waited for the sexual encounter to end.

At this time, the producer in disgrace is fighting five counts of sexual assault, rape and criminal sexual acts.

If Harvey is convicted, he will face a life sentence. In addition, the producer faces four additional charges in Los Angeles for raping and assaulting a woman in 2013.



