Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals details about a mega concert

It hasn't been a week without Priyanka Chopra Jonas making headlines. Now, it breaks the Internet again with a mega ad. She revealed that Global Citizen, which has organized concerts in India before, will organize a mega concert in September of this year.

Priyanka, who was in Mumbai recently, flew to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum. And during an interaction with international media, Priyanka revealed: "We are doing what is called Global Goal Live, which are seven concerts on five continents at the same time on the same day … September 26, 2020. It is also the birthdays of the Sustainable Development Goals. The most incredible talents from around the world will participate in these concerts. "

The actress also revealed that there will be no tickets for the event. However, fans will have to earn their place by contributing one way or another. The same was published in social networks by an international media house that reveals that artists such as Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish will also be part of this mega global concert. Woah! It can't be bigger than this, right?

