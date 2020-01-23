Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will pay for their own security when they start earning their own money, says Insider

One of the most important questions that arose in the wake of the Megxit scandal is: who will pay for the safety of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they are outside the UK? The couple has already left England and currently lives in a friend's private mansion on Vancouver Island in Canada. Now, a new report states that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered to pay Canadian taxpayers for their security cost once they start earning their own money.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already cut their income from the Sovereign Grant, which is funded by taxpayers in the United Kingdom. And, according to reports, they live on Prince Charle's private income for a year during his transition period.

Buckingham Palace says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use the titles of "royal highness,quot; or receive public funds after an agreement was reached to depart as members of senior royalty. Https://t.co/UG7EMZnEGx – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 18, 2020

The ultimate goal for the Duke and Duchess is financial independence, but since they need a full-time security detail, that will cost them millions of dollars a year. As a general rule, every time a member of the royal family is in Canada, London Metropolitan Police officers are brought as security. But, that is not an option for Harry and Meghan if they end up living in Canada for months of the year.

Canadian taxpayers do not want to pay the bill either. And according to The Telegraph, Harry and Meghan have offered a refund for the cost of their security in private commercial commitments that are not related to actual events.

The store also claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin paying the bill when their non-real commercial businesses begin to generate revenue. However, it will depend on how much they earn.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will pay for their own safety if they have commercial success https://t.co/ygOfjijBCu – The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 22, 2020

The expectation is that Harry and Meghan will not have trouble making money, since Netflix has already confirmed that they are interested in partnering with the couple to make documentaries for their charitable causes, just as the broadcast service has done with the former President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama.

Currently, at least six royal protection officers in the United Kingdom are watching Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son, Archie Harrison. But, it seems that your permanent security details will probably be made up of officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

A former high-ranking police officer said Prince Harry, who is considered high-risk after royalty served two trips in Afghanistan with the British army, "is entitled to adequate protection, whatever he is doing ".

Ad

However, 24/7 security can cost around $ 2 million. And, how this bill will be divided between the United Kingdom and Canada is still in the air.



Post views:

0 0