Prince Charles refuses to shake Mike Pence's hand in viral video

That was quite embarrassing! While at the World Holocaust Forum, Prince Charles threw a not-so-subtle tone to Mike Pence by refusing to shake his hand, and everything was captured by the camera!

Looking at the images, it seems that Pence was absolutely devastated because something like this happened during the event that took place in Israel.

The clip shows Prince Charles simply diverting the vice president of the United States when he went to shake hands.

What made it even worse was the fact that at that time, British royalty was moving along a line of dignitaries from around the world, shaking hands one by one.

However, when it was Pence's turn, Charles looked him straight in the eye and simply omitted him to greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is safe to say that Pence seems crushed by a rebuff as clear as Charles can be seen taking a seat between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian Vladimir Putin.

However, despite what the footage suggests, a representative of Buckingham Palace, as well as Pence's press secretary, Katie Waldman, have denied that Prince Charles was trying to hide Pence.

I don't think I've seen such a slight rebuff as when Prince Charles looked at Mike Pence and said, "Not today, Satan." pic.twitter.com/9hZhj7UbEm – Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 23, 2020

Waldman even turned to social media to share a clip showing Prince Charles, Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, chatting behind the scenes at the event.

And that was not all! She also tweeted a picture of the two men smiling at each other with the title: cap This is not true. Vice President Pence and Prince Carlos spoke before entering the event and also after their comments. Vice President Pence and the second lady spoke with Prince Charles for 5 minutes in the previous program before they entered the room. They also shook hands at the end of their comments. "

Similarly, Buckingham Palace confirmed through the BBC that the two men had a "long and warm conversation."



