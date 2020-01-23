Prince Charles apparently shaded Mike Pence and the Internet is obsessed

Did Prince carlos just snub Mike Pence? Internet seems to think so.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales and the Vice President of the United States attended the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem. While there, Prince Charles greeted other attendees, sharing jokes as he made his way along a line of world leaders. However, in the video images posted on social media on Thursday, Charles can be seen jumping over Pence, despite greeting those next to the vice president.

In response to online speculation, Pence press secretary Katie Waldman You have denied the claim. In fact, he also provided videos and photos of Prince Charles and Pence interacting on Thursday.

"This is not true," Waldman tweeted in response to unpleasant accusations. "The vice president and Prince Carlos spoke before entering the floor of the event and also after their comments."