Preview of the match – S & # 39; land vs Doncaster

Watch live at Sky Sports Football from 7pm Friday night; The start is at 7.45pm.







Sunderland faces Doncaster in Sky Bet League One on Friday night, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Phil Parkinson could give defender Bailey Wright his debut in Sunderland. The Australian international joined the Black Cats on loan from Bristol City earlier this week and could move directly to the initial lineup for the home team.

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty left the bench for his Sunderland debut during the 1-0 victory last week at MK Dons and is pushing for his first opening for the club. Defender Tom Flanagan was not part of the team of the day in his former club despite being fit after a shoulder injury scan showed no damage, while Elliot Embleton is unlikely to take a risk after returning to training for a long-term hamstring problem.

Doncaster will not have top scorer Kieran Sadlier for the trip to the Stadium of Light. The Irish end suffered a broken nose and a concussion during the 1-0 loss at Coventry's home last week, forcing him to retire at rest.

Sadlier must comply with the concussion protocol of the Football Association, so Rakish Bingham or Madger Gomes will be lost to take his place. Matty Blair is also an option for Darren Moore, but has played only a few minutes of action since mid-September, while Cameron John is pressing for him to withdraw from the market after returning from a hamstring injury.

Recent form

Sunderland has enjoyed massive improvement lately. They are back in the top six in League One, having won their last three games on the turn. They are also undefeated in seven.

Doncaster lost last Saturday at home to Coventry, but they had won their previous three to get closer to the play-off spots.

What the managers said …

Sunderland & # 39; s Phil Parkinson: "You have to have thick skin as a manager and you must be tough. But you must also find solutions and respond in the right way, and I think we have. I did not. Do not take criticism (from fans) personally, I understood that It is the great passion in the city for the club, and they are passionately behind us right now and we want to keep it that way.

"People talk a lot about the pressure, but for me the pressure is the staff and the players that are not paid for months in Bolton. That was very difficult to overcome. This is nice, I enjoy the challenge every day."

Doncaster & # 39; s Darren moore: "It is a fantastic arena to go to play, it is different to go there for a night game compared to a Saturday afternoon. It is another obstacle that we know will be difficult, but we have to seek to overcome and try to win the game ". .

"The group of players we select will have to be at the top of their game to get a result, but that is something they are thriving on."

Conversation point: Did a fan protest protest the Sunderland revival?

Sunderland was at the lowest point in its history in December, but a fan protest seems to have caused a rebound in its form.

The most outstanding

Opta statistics

Sunderland has a 100 percent win rate against Doncaster in the league, winning all five games; against any other side they have registered a better record of 100 percent.

Doncaster has played 122 different clubs in the league, with Sunderland as the only team against which he has never managed to win a point (five games, five losses).

Since the beginning of last season, Sunderland has lost only two of its 36 League One matches at the Stadium of Light (W19 D15), scoring in all but one of those matches, a goalless draw against Bolton in Boxing Day 2019 .

Doncaster will aim to win three consecutive league games for the first time since January 2013, the last time he did not do so in February 2008.

Chris Maguire has been directly involved in six goals in his last five league appearances for Sunderland (4 goals and 2 assists).

Prutton's prediction

Do things come together under Phil Parkinson? After a really complicated start, Sunderland is now undefeated in seven and has won his last three in the turn.

Darren Moore has done a decent job at Doncaster this season, particularly when you think they lost their talisman John Marquis in the summer and have had trouble replacing their goals. House wins here for me.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)