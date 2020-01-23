Preity Zinta is ready to appear on an American show tomorrow

Lately, we have seen many Indian artists participate in international films and television programs. The latest additions to the list will be Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and comedian cum actor Vir Das.

The two will be part of an episode of the US primetime show, Fresh Off The Boat, which will air on January 24. The episode with Preity Zinta and Vir Das can serve as the basis for a derivative series centered on an Indian family in the United States, tentatively titled Magic Motor Inn.

Vir Das also talked about the effect that the spin-off series can have on the minds of Americans. He said: "Fresh Off The Boat is incredibly fun and the best part was working with Preity. In many ways, it has been a crowded January for me. I plummeted at work and so far it looks incredibly good. This show will promote the Because of the changing perception of Indians and their stories in the United States, there is genuine interest in our heritage and culture, now more than ever before and this show will offer just that: a unique story full of heart. ”

%MINIFYHTML92fa7d4ee1dfec6ce3673d9f1712266b13% %MINIFYHTML92fa7d4ee1dfec6ce3673d9f1712266b14%

In the much-loved program that focuses on a Taiwanese family residing in the United States, Preity and Vir will be seen as an Indian couple. In a previous interview, Vir had said: "Preity is a crackling actress … the experience she brought to the table was valuable. With a material like this, our main job was to be fun and she did it well."