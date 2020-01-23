Porsha Williams shares a beautiful photo of Jennifer Williams and calls her a queen: fans of the & # 39; basketball wives & # 39; they agree that she looks like royalty

The star of the hit reality television series The true housewives of AtlantaPorsha Williams has always been known for her flawless hair since collaborating with her sister, Lauren Williams, on the foundation of her company, Go Naked Hair.

However, it seems that a fellow Porsha colleague, Jennifer Williams, also deeply appreciates good-looking hair, as the reality show star appeared in a sexy photo on social media, wearing a Go Naked Hair wig.

The beautiful photo was shared by Porsha on her Instagram page, and showed Jennifer sitting in a chair and rocking in shiny black curls.

Apparently, Atalanta's famous stylist, Poca Davis, fixed her hair and Porsha expressed her gratitude for her incredible work in the video caption.

The actress also did not forget to praise her colleague, as she wrote in the description that Jennifer was "another queen showing her beautiful crown,quot;.

The post quickly generated many comments and I like the fans of the two stars, and many Porsha fans wrote positive words for the support he showed to another talent, while others expressed their admiration for the outstanding success of Go Naked Hair.

One person said: "Oh, Jennifer, you really are so beautiful!" No one can say that you are not pretty! Always dressed with a lot of class. 😍 "

This social media user stated:

This sponsor wrote: "You are shining and you look incredibly beautiful." I love that the hair girl works it. "Please, don't leave basketball wives!"

Another follower explained: “You look fantastic. Life is truly on your side. ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌Be your own wife. 🖤🖤 Those niggas don't deserve you. You are beautiful, honey! "

Jennifer also won praise for this message: “As we approach not only a new year but a new decade, consider the things God is revealing to you. Not everyone is destined to embark on their journey in this new decade # Almost2020. 💋 "

In addition to his salary of The true housewives of Atlanta series and the fact that Porsha's hair business has proven to be a good move, this is not the only source of income for the reality actress, as she also started her personal line of luxury sheets, which she called " Spoiled by Porsha. "



