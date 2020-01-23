Porsha Williams celebrates her mother, Diane's 62nd birthday: see the great posts she shared to mark the event

Porsha Williams could not be more proud these days. He is celebrating his beautiful mother, Diane's 62nd birthday!

Posha's mother looks fantastic, and people can't believe this is her real age after reviewing several posts shared by Porsha on her social media account.

Here is the first post that Porsha shared on his IG account to mark his mother's birthday.

‘Happy 62 birthday mom! You are my world, I love you so much ❤️🌎🥰🙌🏾 👑 @msdianeofficial @msdianeofficial @msdianeofficial ’Porsha captioned its publication.

Someone said: Tienes You have the most beautiful mother! Happy birthday MA D. "

A follower published this: "Happy birthday, Queen, may God continue to bless you with many more years of this journey, call life ❤️ @ porsha4real."

Porsha also shared another post, and you can see her twinned with her mother.

A fan exclaimed: "I love watching that episode when your mom was breaking that food hahaha ❤️" and someone else posted this: "When she said:" I'm supposed to make a dish but I'm still eating everything "😂😂 I love her ❤ & # 39;

Porsha continued and shared a beautiful black and white photo of her mother, which she captioned with the following inspiring words:

"We need women who are so strong that they can be gentle, so polite that they can be humble, so fierce that they can be compassionate, so passionate that they can be rational and so disciplined that they can be free." – Kavita Ramdas My mother @msdianeofficial It is the essence of this type of woman! Happy 62nd birthday "Porsha captioned his post.

A fan said: Feliz Happy birthday beautiful! She is super silly #blackdontcrackbaby, "and another follower posted this:" Oh, Mrs. Diane is kidnapped! She looks good! Get it, mom! Happy birthday! & # 39;

Just the other day, Porsha talked about her beloved sister and made sure to post several beautiful photos of her on her social media account.



