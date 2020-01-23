Pop Smoke seems to deny that his mother posted his link

Rapper Pop Smoke jumped into social media apparently to deny reports that his mother used his home as a guarantee for him to publish bonds.

"N * GGAS SAID I CANNOT PAY MY BOND. I TOLD HIM I DID NOT BELIEVE ANYTHING OF WHAT HE LISTENS AND HALF OF WHAT YOU SEE," he published with pictures of him with lots of cash.

