Pop Smoke seems to deny that his mother posted his link

Rapper Pop Smoke jumped into social media apparently to deny reports that his mother used his home as a guarantee for him to publish bonds.

"N * GGAS SAID I CANNOT PAY MY BOND. I TOLD HIM I DID NOT BELIEVE ANYTHING OF WHAT HE LISTENS AND HALF OF WHAT YOU SEE," he published with pictures of him with lots of cash.

According to the Queens Eagle news media, prosecutors requested a bail of $ 250,000 for the rapper, arguing that it was a risk of escape using multiple aliases. To comply with the conditions of his bond, his lawyer informed the courts that his mother had put his home as collateral.

"Not to mention that the alias he uses most often refers to leaving," said deputy federal prosecutor Gillian Kassner. Kassner also cited the rapper's alleged links to the 823 G Stone Crips in Brooklyn and requested that he have no contact with known gang members or the Rolls Royce owner.