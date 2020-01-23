Polish parliament backs law that allows the government to punish judges | News

%MINIFYHTMLdf8f673481b41f696c33adb95a94262411% %MINIFYHTMLdf8f673481b41f696c33adb95a94262412%

Polish lawmakers gave final approval on Thursday to legislation that will allow politicians to dismiss judges who criticize their decisions, a change that European legal experts warn will undermine judicial independence.

The legislation passed in the lower house of parliament, Sejm. It is next to President Andrzej Duda, who has expressed support for the legislation and is expected to sign it.

Proposed by the right-wing ruling party of Poland, which seeks greater control over the judiciary, the law has been condemned by the European Union, the United Nations and other international organizations, as well as by Polish legal experts and the opposition of Poland.

They say it violates the principles of the European Union and the democratic separation of powers.

To further aggravate the conflict, the Polish Ministry of Justice said Thursday that it would not recognize a Supreme Court resolution that said earlier in the day that some of its new judges were illegally appointed as they were appointed by a new body. judicial that is considered to be politically controlled by the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS).

The bill on the dismissal of judges was rejected by the Senate last week. The lower house of the Polish parliament, controlled by the ruling Law and Justice party, as expected, gave final approval in Thursday's vote.

The party has argued that the law is necessary to avoid "anarchy,quot; among the judges, some of which criticize the party's policies.

The law would prohibit judges from participating in any public activity that can be seen as politically motivated.

It limits the right of judges to form independent judicial bodies and requires them to declare all group affiliations, including any political affiliation of the communist era of Poland prior to 1989.

The legislation also prohibits judges from evaluating or criticizing new judicial appointments or powers of state authorities. The penalty for non-compliance ranges from fines to dismissal.

The law is part of the changes that the ruling party has made to the judiciary since it came to power in 2015.

PiS argues that the judicial system needs to be more efficient. Critics agree that improvement needs to be made, but they say the changes amount to putting judges under political control.