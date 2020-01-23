Plane crash in wildfires in Australia: Three crew members killed | Australia news

%MINIFYHTML886d24800b5286408838de30c64a455911% %MINIFYHTML886d24800b5286408838de30c64a455912%

A water bombing plane crashed while fighting forest fires in Australia, killing its three crew.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the large tank truck while passing through a region in the eastern state of New South Wales.

The plane had been hired by an American company.

Andrew Thomas of Al Jazeera reports from Sydney.