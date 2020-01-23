Pence invites Netanyahu to the White House to discuss the Middle East peace plan

JERUSALEM – Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and his main political rival, Benny Gantz, to the White House to discuss the government's plan for peace in the Middle East, a proposal that seemed to have stalled in the last months.
"President Trump asked me to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to the White House next week to discuss regional issues, as well as the prospect of peace here in the Holy Land," Pence told reporters in Jerusalem after an event. commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
"At the suggestion of the prime minister, I also extended an invitation to Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White party, and he accepted the invitation to join the prime minister with the president in the White House next week."
Mr. Netanyahu said that he had accepted "with pleasure,quot; the invitation.
The White House has repeatedly delayed the announcement of its peace plan in the Middle East, recently because Israel was in the middle of the elections. But after two inconclusive elections and a third vote scheduled for March, it now seems that the administration has decided to move on.
The invitation to discuss the plan also offers a dose of counterprogramming: for President Trump, to help distract himself from his political trial, and for Netanyahu, who has been charged with corruption charges and has struggled to win reelection.
Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz, their main political rival, have been locked into a stalemate without being able to form a government after two elections.
Palestinian officials have refused to participate in discussions about the peace plan with Washington, which he considers partial in favor of Israel.
The peace plan was led by the son-in-law and chief adviser to the president, Jared Kushner. Although its details remain secret, it is believed that it is strongly in favor of Israel and there is little expectation that it will be acceptable to the Palestinians.
However, invitations to the White House could have major political implications in Israel.
Netanyahu has tried to capitalize on his close relationship with Trump, promoting himself during the election campaign as someone who has Trump's ear and is better positioned to take advantage of a peace plan favorable to Israel.
He would also be glad to move the public conversation away from his accusation in three corruption cases, and postpone a vote in the Israeli parliament next week that involves his request for prosecution immunity, which he will probably lose.
Many of Mr. Trump's pro-Israeli movements, including the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem, the reduction of aid to the Palestinians and the claim that Israeli settlements in the occupied territory did not violate international law, have been seen as political gifts for Mr. Netanyahu that could help him. standing in the country.
By extending the invitation to Mr. Gantz, the Trump administration seems to be covering its bets.
Gantz, a centrist and former general of the Israel Defense Forces, initially advocated delaying the publication of the peace plan until after the elections, saying that the release would interfere with internal politics. But recently he reversed his position.
He told reporters this week that he expected Trump to advance the launch, and said he was awaiting publication. Gantz had said in the past that his release before the March elections would constitute "interference."
It was not immediately clear what caused the revocation of Gantz, unless he knew that the movements were underway in any case and did not want to cross the Trump administration.