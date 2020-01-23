Pence invites Netanyahu to the White House to discuss the Middle East peace plan

JERUSALEM – Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and his main political rival, Benny Gantz, to the White House to discuss the government's plan for peace in the Middle East, a proposal that seemed to have stalled in the last months.

"President Trump asked me to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to the White House next week to discuss regional issues, as well as the prospect of peace here in the Holy Land," Pence told reporters in Jerusalem after an event. commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

"At the suggestion of the prime minister, I also extended an invitation to Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White party, and he accepted the invitation to join the prime minister with the president in the White House next week."

Mr. Netanyahu said that he had accepted "with pleasure,quot; the invitation.

The White House has repeatedly delayed the announcement of its peace plan in the Middle East, recently because Israel was in the middle of the elections. But after two inconclusive elections and a third vote scheduled for March, it now seems that the administration has decided to move on.