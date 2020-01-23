Paula Faris opens up about her third miscarriage

Paula Faris, who once worked with the other ladies in SightHe revisited his old television series on Thursday to discuss how he endured his third miscarriage. Page Six reported that Paula and her husband, John Kruger, now have three children, including Landon, JJ and Caroline Grace, who are 6, 10, and 12, respectively.

Faris, while talking with his other former co-hosts, said he has always been the kind of woman who only wanted one more child to complete the family.

The television journalist said that she always wanted to have a fourth child, because she was the youngest of four, however, her last was a miscarriage. Faris thanked Meghan McCain while he was in the air for being a pillar of support during his difficult time.

Faris says that after realizing that he had aborted for the third time during his July 4 vacation, he invited his eldest daughter to the bathroom and explained that he would not be able to have another baby.

Faris said he took the opportunity to teach his daughter how it can happen to any woman. "And I want you to know that there is nothing you have done wrong," Paula told her daughter. Faris added that his 12-year-old daughter is like an angel compared to her children who are more like "savages."

As Faris fans know, she is a television correspondent who works for ABC News, but is perhaps the most famous for her time in Good morning america weekend for four years as well as his mandate in Sight, from 2015 to 2018.

In addition, he worked on other programs such as America this morning Y World news now. In 2018, she announced that she would stop paying Sight Y Morning weekend tor start working for ABC and also in your podcast. His last appearance as a member of Sight The panel was on July 20.

Faris is half Lebanese, with his grandparents on the side of his father born in Lebanon. He later met his man, John Krueger, while attending Cedarville University. They got married in 2000.



