Patrick Stewart leaves Whoopi Goldberg with tears in his sight after inviting her to reprise his role as Star Trek

Patrick Stewart stopped Sight this week to promote his return to the popular role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the new Star trek Serie Star Trek: Picard. And, during her appearance, she left the co-host Whoopi Goldberg crying after inviting her to repeat the role of Guinan, in which she played Star Trek: The next generation.

"I'm here with a formal invitation, and it's for you, Whoopi," Stewart said. "Alex Kurtzmann, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues of which I am one, want to invite them to the second season. "

A surprised Goldberg responded immediately by saying, "Yes, yes, yes! Oh, yes," as the studio audience applauded. The Oscar-winning actress stood up to give Stewart a hug, and co-host Joy Behar asked with a smile if Goldberg would have to change her hairstyle.

Stewart said it wasn't necessary, and Goldberg can do "whatever the hell he wants."

Goldberg said to be in Star Trek: the next generation It was one of the best experiences of his life, and he also called it the "best moment,quot;. Stewart said he was happy to hear her say that, and it was wonderful to have her in Star Trek: the next generation.

Stewart added that they couldn't wait for Goldberg to return, which caused the actress to start crying.

Patrick Stewart played the role of Captain Picard in Star Trek: the next generation from 1987 to 1994, and also repeated the role in 2002 for the film Star Trek: Nemesis. Goldberg played Guinan, a mysterious Starship Enterprise bartender who has the ability to give good advice, for 29 episodes between 1988 and 1993.

Goldberg also appeared in the movies. Star Trek: Generations in 1994 as well as Star Trek: Nemesis. The actress has spoken in the past about the effect of the original. Star trek when he saw Nichelle Nichols play Lieutenant Uhura.

According to the Daily mail, Nichols was the first black actress to get a leading role on American television, and Whoopi Goldberg remembers seeing her and thinking: "I just saw a black woman on television, and she's not a maiden!"

Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard It will feature ten episodes, and the series premiere is now available for broadcast on CBS All Access. They will release a new episode every week, and the show has already been resumed for season 2.



