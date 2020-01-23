Pamela Anderson: This is what your son Brandon thinks of marrying Jon Peters!

%MINIFYHTMLbd8aaf71470c3d4f50c5819892a3c6ca11% %MINIFYHTMLbd8aaf71470c3d4f50c5819892a3c6ca12%

You may have heard the news that Pamela Anderson and film producer Jon Peters took their friendship for a long time to a whole new level and really got married! The unexpected news really surprised many people!

However, fans also wonder how his son, Brandon Lee, feels about his mother's new marriage.

That said, a source tells HollywoodLife what it thinks of Pamela walking down the hall again.

Apparently, ‘Brandon is extremely happy for his mother. He does not imagine that Jon will be a father figure to him, but he respects him as an important man in his mother's life. He loves his mother more than anything in the world and loves to see that Jon has taken care of her for decades and just hopes they both have a wonderful life with each other. "

Then they added that ‘She is very happy for her mother and sees that Jon loves her very much and that she is happy. And Brandon is very happy for everything that happened and agrees with the marriage. "

The famous actress and her new man got married in an intimate ceremony on January 20 in Malibu!

The newlyweds actually have some history together that dates back no less than three decades ago when the two dated for a while.

Well, it seems that if it is meant to be, people can marry each other even after 30 years!

The same source also talked about how Brandon's father, Tommy Lee, feels that his ex-wife remarried.

‘Tommy is happy for Pamela, even if they have their differences. Tommy has been able to move on with his life, so he feels that Pam should have that same opportunity and hopes that she is happy and has exactly the life she wants, "the source told the same media outlet.



