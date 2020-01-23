P. Diddy legally changes his name

Instagram

The request of the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment to change his name from Sean John Combs to become Sean Love Combs was approved months after he submitted it.

Sean & # 39; Diddy & # 39; Combs has officially adopted a new nickname: his request to become Sean Love Combs has been granted.

The rap mogul and the businessman filed a petition to change his name in October (19), and according to the court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the modification has been approved.

Diddy's previous legal name was Sean John Combs, although professionally it passed through Puff Daddy and P Diddy during years.

In November 2017, he turned to Twitter to inform fans that he was referring to "Love, aka, Brother Love" and that "he would not respond" to any other title. He later claimed that the statement was made as a joke, noting that the name "was only part of one of my alter egos."

He added: "You can address me by any of my previous names, but if you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love, baby. But I was just playing."

The news comes when the music mogul continues to mourn the loss of his ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter. On Wednesday (January 22), he turned to Instagram to share a sincere dedication to the late model, who is the mother of three of his children.

"If you have a good woman, let her know," he published. "Tell her as soon as you can. Make sure she knows it. Make sure she feels it. HONOR HIM. CUT IT. Because the specials are RARE and FEW. And everyone doesn't have a second chance. LET THE ONE YOU LOVE TO KNOW TODAY. NOW! !!! "

Porter died of pneumonia at his home in Los Angeles in November 2018. The former couple left from 1994 to 2007, but Diddy and Kim remained close until his death.