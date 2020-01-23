Ozzy Osbourne seeks help from the & # 39; witch doctor & # 39; for Parkinson's disease

Wenn

Black Sabbath rocker and his wife Sharon Osbourne are willing to do whatever it takes to cure their illness, diagnosed since February 2019.

Up News Info –

Ozzy Osbourne You are looking for alternative treatments after Parkinson's diagnosis.

the Black saturday Rocker revealed that he was fighting the progressive neurological condition during a joint interview with his wife. Sharon osbourne in "Good morning america"on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, where he revealed that doctors discovered the disease last February 2019.

Talking about her husband's health scare, "The conversation"The host said during an interview with ABC News, reported by the British newspaper The Sun," We will go where we can to find answers, "revealing Ozzy," I will go anywhere. I'll go see a witch doctor. Whatever is needed. I feel good. I feel very good. I feel very strong. "

Ozzy admitted that he would definitely consider alternative treatments for someone who treats ailments with the powers of healing, divination and protection against the magic of others.

Sharon added that she and Ozzy, 71, are doing everything they can to help the rocker fight the condition, including traveling to Switzerland to find a doctor there to give his immune system a radical boost. .

"We will not stop until Ozzy returns, in that scenario, where he belongs. It was what he was born to do," he smiled.