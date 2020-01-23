Oscar 2020 artists revealed: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo and more

The artists for him Oscar 2020 Awards ceremony has been revealed and includes Elton John Y Cynthia Erivo and others nominated for Best Original Song.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in a statement Thursday that John will perform his song nominated "(I'm going to) Love Me Again,quot; from the movie Rocketman, a biographical film about him. Erivo will sing "Stand Up,quot; by Harriet, in which the actress and singer plays a slave and abolitionist escape Harriet Tubman.

Idina Menzel, who repeats his role as Elsa in Frozen II, He will perform "Into the Unknown,quot; of the Disney animated film with his fellow singer dawn. Nor are the nominees in the category of Best Original Song; Kristen Anderson-Lopez Y Robert Lopez Share the honor with your music and lyrics.

Randy Newman will make your Toy Story 4 song "I can't let you throw,quot; and Chrissy Metz will act nominated Diane Warrenthe song "I stand with you,quot; by Penetration, which stars the We are Actress.

By tradition, the Oscar broadcasts feature artists who perform their original nominated songs.