Oscar 2020 artists revealed: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo and more

The artists for him Oscar 2020 Awards ceremony has been revealed and includes Elton John Y Cynthia Erivo and others nominated for Best Original Song.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in a statement Thursday that John will perform his song nominated "(I'm going to) Love Me Again,quot; from the movie Rocketman, a biographical film about him. Erivo will sing "Stand Up,quot; by Harriet, in which the actress and singer plays a slave and abolitionist escape Harriet Tubman.
Idina Menzel, who repeats his role as Elsa in Frozen II, He will perform "Into the Unknown,quot; of the Disney animated film with his fellow singer dawn. Nor are the nominees in the category of Best Original Song; Kristen Anderson-Lopez Y Robert Lopez Share the honor with your music and lyrics.
Randy Newman will make your Toy Story 4 song "I can't let you throw,quot; and Chrissy Metz will act nominated Diane Warrenthe song "I stand with you,quot; by Penetration, which stars the We are Actress.
By tradition, the Oscar broadcasts feature artists who perform their original nominated songs.
This marks John's third Oscar nomination. He won his first Oscar in 1995 for Best Original Song for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight,quot; of The Lion King.
Erivo is also nominated this year for an Oscar for best leading actress for her performance in Harriet.
Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden
Newman previously won two Oscars for best original song, for "If I Didn & # 39; t Have You,quot; by Disney-Pixar Monsters inc. and for "We Belong Together,quot; of the success of the 2010 study toy Story 3.
In addition, the 2020 ceremony will feature a special appearance by Questlove and a segment run by guests by Eimer Noone, who will be the first woman to drive during an Oscar broadcast.
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Kodak Theater in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC!