Orlando Brown's BM says he's & # 39; desperate & # 39; for attention after oral sex claims

"It's not just drugs, mental illnesses that make a son of a bitch believe what you're seeing," says the baby's mother of the former child star in response to her claims in the headlines.

Orlando BrownThe baby mom has given him two cents for the viral claims of the former child star. While some people attribute their behavior to a mental illness, Omena does not believe that their mental health is to blame for this. Rather, according to her, it is the lack of attention that led him to claim that Nick cannon He had an oral sex with him.

When going to Instagram to share a video of her addressing the situation, Omena said: "I'm so surprised to hear even people, people from Hollywood, what? Do they have to quit? It's not just drugs, mental illnesses that it makes a son of a bitch believe what you're seeing. It's attention. It's lack of attention. "

By insisting that Orlando made the claims of "shock, reaction, response value," Omena continued to express his disappointment with those who criticized his family and friends for not being there for him, as she believes he is responsible for his actions. "He has been doing this since the post show, long after the show," he said. "So you can't blame Hollywood because there was no Hollywood between him leaving the show and doing the madness. Where? You mean it's the lack of Hollywood in his life. It's the lack of real contracts."

Omena continued: "It is the lack of people who really buy the music they are taking out and it is good. So now they are looking for the stars and want to reach the family," calling their antics "stumbling out of despair." She added: "Everyone wants to blame everything but him. You are part of the problem. Stop enabling this shit."

In the title of the publication, Omena encouraged people to "support him in his new space, he has been presenting projects for the past three years. Help us continue to encourage his healing and personal growth by discouraging BS and elevating his current efforts ! "

Earlier on January 22, Orlando sparked talks after claiming he let Nick Cannon "suck my shit" in a black and white video. Closing the claim, Nick responded by pointing out that it was something that deserved serious attention. "This is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be exposed prematurely by this demonic business and stop defending themselves. We need a better support system for our youth and take care of ours," he said.