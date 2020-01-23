Orlando Brown's baby's mother says she's acting to get attention after Nick Cannon's debate

Orlando Brown has been worrying those who saw it grow on the screen for quite some time. After sharing a shocking accusation against Nick Cannon that justified the actor's response, his baby's mother is calling Orlando's behavior a shout of attention.

The Major Payne actor shared a video in which he states that Nick practiced oral sex as a woman. After he went viral, Nick republished an article about the video and used it as a teaching moment.

In addition to offering prayers in Orlando, he said he hopes the Disney Channel student will have a support system to help him with his mental health.

According to Omena Alexandria, it is not drugs or your mental health, you simply want attention.

The woman shared a video of herself explaining that she has worked in Hollywood for a long time and accuses him of "trolling out of despair." He also notes that Brown made a strategic statement after releasing his song titled "Hello, I'm Famous."

She accompanied the clip with a long legend that said, in part: "You all have gone to hell with the scope. Hold it responsible for what you see. Not your family, real friends or Hollywood because none of those variables has anything to do with him not being "normal." Actually from where I am standing, all that I have EXPERIENCED and seen is the support of family / friends, but you do not want to hear, see, publish or BUY the true and sensible shit. Don't encourage him to do the right thing and stay stable and focused, otherwise he would buy the music. Don't just repost a video clip or leave a comment. A follow-up doesn't translate into dollars. BUT YOU respond af * **** Then he gives it to you despite having destroyed HAVOC in his real life. "

