Order issued for Antonio Brown's arrest case for a battered case in Florida!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

An arrest warrant for the free NFL agent turned rapper Antonio Brown was issued for a recent battery case.

Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a press release that Brown faces charges of robbery with battery theft of an unoccupied transport and criminal pranks, according to ESPN.

Brown's coach, Glen Holt, was charged with a charge of robbery and assault for serious crimes and was jailed Tuesday night.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here