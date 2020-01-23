Order issued for Antonio Brown's arrest case for a battered case in Florida!

An arrest warrant for the free NFL agent turned rapper Antonio Brown was issued for a recent battery case.

Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a press release that Brown faces charges of robbery with battery theft of an unoccupied transport and criminal pranks, according to ESPN.

Brown's coach, Glen Holt, was charged with a charge of robbery and assault for serious crimes and was jailed Tuesday night.

A Hollywood police spokesman said Brown was at home with Holt at the time of the incident, and tried to contact him that night to question him further, but they were unsuccessful before leaving.

Brown is currently a free agent. He played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Oakland Raiders last year. He was later signed by the New England Patriots, but was quickly released in September after two women accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior.