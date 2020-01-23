Oprah Winfrey mocks rumors that the royal family was "surprised" by the departure of Harry and Meghan Markle

Wenn

The OWN founder supports the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the British royal family & # 39; 1000 percent & # 39; and says that & # 39; it wasn't fair & # 39; say that the royal family was & # 39; blind & # 39 ;.

Oprah Winfrey has urged critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to keep their opinions, insisting that he supports Harry and Meghan markleThe decision to withdraw from the royal family "1000 percent."

The media mogul is friends with the couple, especially attending their wedding in 2018, and working with British royalty on an upcoming television series on mental health.

In the images obtained by TMZ, the former host of the talk show insisted that Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, "did what he had to do for his family" and "thought about it for months."

In the candid clip, which also features Oprah's best friend, TV host Gayle kingHe added: "I support you at 1000 percent. I support you because I think that when you have thought about this for as long as you have done, and even in the queen's statement, everyone takes note, where the queen says, this has been happening. for months ".

"Who doesn't feel what it takes to make that decision, give up everything you've known in your entire life and say: I'm going to choose this new life and what I think is the most true vision for me? & # 39; "she continued. "I don't think anyone else has the right to say anything, when a person has sat down and thought about the best decision I will make for my family, and then he makes that decision, none of us has any right to say anything. about ".

Both Oprah and Gayle denied that Harry made the decision without talking to the royal family for some time, with the "CBS this morning"The host commented:" There were many conversations "and added that" it was not fair "to say that the royal family was" surprised "when they knew this was a possibility for several months.

Oprah, who previously denied reports that she and the former US president. UU. Barack Obama They were advising the royal couple, and added that "everyone has known for months that this was happening."