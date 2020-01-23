Oleksandr Usyk won't wait for Anthony Joshua: he wants to fight before fighting for the world heavyweight title | Boxing News

















Joshua says an offer of & # 39; curved ball & # 39; could tempt Wilder

Oleksandr Usyk plans to fight before challenging Anthony Joshua because he doesn't want to wait until the end of 2020 to return to the ring.

The mandatory IBF challenger, Kubrat Pulev, leads the race to be Joshua's next opponent, which means that Usyk, the mandatory OMB challenger, must decide whether to wait for his chance or risk fighting against another person.

Now it has been confirmed that he wants to stay active fighting before facing Joshua, said the eccentric manager of the Ukrainian Egis Klimas. Sky sports.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk won his only heavyweight fight

Derek Chisora ​​and Joseph Parker are two serious options for the first Usyk fight of 2020.

The possibility that the OMB belt is vacant if Joshua chooses to face the mandatory IBF challenger, Pulev, has not yet materialized, so Usyk would be risking his chance to win gold in a titleless fight.

Usyk's confirmation that he will not wait for Joshua will be a boost for Parker, who hoped he would safeguard his opportunity for the world title by staying out for the next few months.

Parker coach Kevin Barry said Sky sports earlier this week: "Honestly, I think what we are going to see is Usyk (choosing to wait) and he will fight with Joshua in the summer, whenever Joshua explodes Pulev, which he should do spectacularly.

"I would like nothing more than the opportunity to fight Usyk, but the reality is that I don't think it will happen."

That could open the door to Chisora, who has been chasing Usyk since he beat David Price in November.

Chisora ​​criticized Usyk's unorthodox training by saying, "Forget juggling balls and dancing. Nobody wants to see a dance show."

Chisora ​​has been chasing Usyk since he beat Price

First, Joshua has until January 31 to negotiate a defense of his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Pulev, the 38-year-old Bulgarian whose only defeat in 29 fights was against Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua could interrupt the plans of all the heavyweights by agreeing to a fight for the undisputed title against Deontay Wilder, who must first overcome his rematch with Tyson Fury on February 22.

"We've had meetings," Joshua said about facing Wilder. "That same meeting with the Usyk manager, then we had another meeting to present a potential offer to solidify (a fight with Wilder) before they even had their fight, and before I had my next fight."

"Everyone wants Wilder to win because (a fight with me) is what everyone wants to see. Wilder has a big right hand, I have a big left hand. It's a great boxing match."

"We had a meeting about that. It has great potential. I heard that (Wilder and Fury) have a third fight in a row by the end of the year, but we have to throw a curved ball there."

"Something that catches Wilder's attention whenever I win to think for himself:" Although I have a rematch clause, I will see how I can manipulate my contract, get out of it and fight for the undisputed championship & # 39; ".

Any unification fight between champions would be prioritized by the governing bodies over a mandatory defense.