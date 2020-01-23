Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains the support of the Man Utd board despite the loss against Burnley | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6e12269c4f62d088699845d3ad4b696911% %MINIFYHTML6e12269c4f62d088699845d3ad4b696912%

Burnley won at Old Trafford for the first time in 58 years on Wednesday; Fifth United in the Premier League table and six points from Chelsea, fourth ranked





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's work is safe at the moment, even though Manchester United suffered a home loss to Burnley

Manchester United has no plans to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, even though his manager oversaw the club's worst point count after 24 games since the 1988-89 season.

United could have moved less than three points out of the top four with a win against Sean Dyche's team on Wednesday, but Chris Wood (39) and a blunt hit by Jay Rodriguez (56) toothed the ambitions of the Solskjaer team to arrive to the places of the Champions League.

After suffering his twelfth defeat in the top category as permanent manager of United, Solskjaer assumed responsibility for the result and confirmed that the club is seeking to strengthen its first team squad with new additions, to ease the burden of young fatigued players.

The form of United began to improve in December, but they have returned to the levels registered before the departure of Mourinho

Since the 46-year-old replaced José Mourinho on the United bench in March 2019, the former striker won 19 games, drew 11 and lost 15 games in all competitions.

United have also lost 18 points in their last 12 games, and have 11 points less than after 24 games last season, which is an indication that the club has retreated instead of advancing in the league under Norweigan.

The United boss has eight days left in the January transfer window to find replacements for Paul Pogba (ankle) and Marcus Rashford (back), who are marginalized by an injury, and the former has lost 29 games so far the season.

An offer of £ 30 million has been submitted by Jude Bellingham, 16, of Birmingham, while Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon is still determined to move northwest.

Gary Neville criticized the club's hierarchy and Gary Neville's recruiting policy after the 2-0 loss to the fugitive Liverpool Premier League leaders in Anfield, claiming the club has "five or six,quot; signings below competing for the title.

United's form and injury problems for Solskjaer have been compounded by current problems with Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, who said exclusively Sky sports news This week, the club has failed to match the ambition of the midfielder since returning to Old Trafford since Juventus four years ago.

Solskjaer said he would talk to Pogba about his representative's comments earlier this month when the super agent said United was "a club out of touch with reality,quot; that would even hurt "Maradona, Pele and Maldini."