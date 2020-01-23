Ok Corral tops Sky Bet Chase decs | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML98406119e2566d7594c809871ce0210911% %MINIFYHTML98406119e2566d7594c809871ce0210912%





Coach Nicky Henderson

%MINIFYHTML98406119e2566d7594c809871ce0210913% %MINIFYHTML98406119e2566d7594c809871ce0210914%

Ok Corral of Nicky Henderson has stayed at the top of the weights for Saturday's Sky Bet Chase in Doncaster.

Henderson said Wednesday that L & # 39; Ami Serge, a close third last year, would stick to the smallest obstacles and face Paisley Park in Cheltenham in Cleeve Hurdle.

Ok Corral is looking to get back on track after disappointing since winning at Warwick over a year ago. He will be ridden, as it was that day, by Irish crack fan Derek O & # 39; Connor.

Henderson is also represented by Burbank in the field of 14 runners.

Venetia Williams directs Calipto, winner of a valuable boat in Ascot this time last year, while Alan King seems to have a strong hand with three riders.

Tom Cannon rides Dingo Dollar, a course and distance winner, Adrian Heskin is in Azzerti, while Conditional Alexander Thorne claims 7 pounds in Good Man Pat.

Dan Skelton also takes 7 pounds off Cobra De Mai with William Marshall, with Bridget Andrews at Solomon Gray.

Chidswell, who won the Grimthorpe on the track for two more stadiums, represents Nicky Richards, while Sue Smith seeks another great chase victory with Ravenhill Road.

Quarenta, Fingerontheswitch, Looksnowtlikebrian and Monbeg River also line up.