Notebook: Jose Mourinho, Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris say that Tottenham's squad is in a "positive,quot; mood | Soccer news

Delle Alli celebrates his first opening match against Norwich with his teammates from Tottenham

Sky sports news Journalist Gary Cotterill spoke with Tottenham players after his victory over Norwich, who dissipated conversations about unhappiness in the locker room.

Twenty-four hours after the headlines that suggested there was disharmony and disappointment at the Tottenham training ground, the captain and the Spurs star player have joined forces to unequivocally support head coach Jose Mourinho.

Earlier this week, Mourinho downplayed the discussion of a fight with left-back Danny Rose, with the pair seemingly in conflict after the defender was omitted from the Tottenham team that drew 0-0 with Watford.

4:55 Jose Mourinho says his Tottenham players showed their fighting spirit after securing a 2-1 victory against Norwich, despite his limited attack options. Jose Mourinho says his Tottenham players showed their fighting spirit after securing a 2-1 victory against Norwich, despite his limited attack options.

"The atmosphere is great," says Hugo Lloris.

"I can tell you that all players are ready to fight for the new coach and his team."

Heung-Min Son agrees. A few minutes after scoring the winner in the victory over Norwich, he spoke very well of Mourinho.

"Everyone is happy. The work is good."

2:53 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory against Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory against Norwich in the Premier League

Meanwhile, in Hotspur Way on Wednesday, players were queuing to deny any unhappiness under the new administration.

Toby Alderweireld talked to the newspapers for a long time, supporting the boss, as did Eric Dier.

Lloris told him Sky sports news: "We cannot control everything that is said outside. But I can confirm that the atmosphere is really positive."

While talking to us, two players pass smiling and laughing, they are Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen.

Both can leave before the end of January, but if they do, it has nothing to do with Mourinho. They seem happy enough.

Lloris continued: "It's not easy to come mid-season, but it's a great opportunity for us."

1:27 Jose Mourinho denied reports of a disagreement with Danny Rose after Tottenham's defender missed Saturday's game with Watford Jose Mourinho denied reports of a disagreement with Danny Rose after Tottenham's defender missed Saturday's game with Watford

"Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world and the most successful manager of the last 20 years.

"As a player, he is a fantastic coach. He is here to help us, but at the same time we have to give everything to him and his staff."

Son said: "We are a group that is always positive."

He stops to talk about José, although he seems exhausted after 90 minutes in the field and 20 minutes talking to a dozen journalists from South Korea.

Heung-Min Son and Jose Mourinho talk about tactics during the Spurs victory over Norwich

The forward added: "Of course we want the results to be better, we need more points, but we are more than happy. Incredibly happy. We are lucky to have such a positive group."

Lloris has lost 21 games with the Spurs due to an elbow injury he suffered in October last year.

The 2-1 win over Daniel Farke's side was his first appearance since before the change of management and he also reflected on the departure of Mourinho's predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, from North London in November.

Lloris said: "We have a deep respect for what Pochettino did for the club. We wish him the best. He is a fantastic man and, hopefully, we will see him soon in a new club."

So what about José Mourinho's opinion about these negative headlines?

"It is a pleasure to be with them, work with them and try to help them in such a difficult season. Tonight I saw the really tired players go beyond their limits to try to give us the points for a happy wardrobe," said the Spurs. said the head coach.

José seems happy, three points, the support of the players, and all during the stressful month of January!