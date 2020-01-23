North Korea confirms Ri Son Gwon as new Foreign Minister | News

North Korea has appointed as its new Foreign Minister a former senior army officer with little experience in dealing with the United States, in a possible indication that he will take a tougher line with Washington in stalled nuclear negotiations.

The new publication for Ri Son Gwon was revealed Friday in an office of the Korean Central News Agency that said it attended a reception for foreign diplomats in Pyongyang on Thursday.

Plus:

South Korea and other external media previously reported that North Korea had recently informed foreign diplomats in Pyongyang about Ri's work.

In his speech at the banquet, "Comrade Ri Son Gwon said that the Korean people have gone out in the general offensive to break down the barriers to the advance of socialist construction by force of self-reliance … and made the foreign policy position public of the (North Korean) government, "KCNA said.

Ri, a retired army colonel who recently led a government agency responsible for relations with South Korea, has participated in numerous inter-Korean talks over the past 15 years. But he lacks experience in negotiations with the United States.

North Korea: a change in strategy is expected after the stalemate in nuclear talks

In South Korea, it is best known for what were seen as rude comments to South Korean businessmen who visited Pyongyang in September 2018.

While eating naengmyeon, traditional Korean cold noodles, Ri asked them, "Are the naengmyeon down the throat?" in apparent dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in efforts to promote inter-Korean economic projects. Many conservatives in South Korea strongly criticized him.

The whereabouts of the former chancellor are unknown

Ri replaced Ri Yong Ho, a career diplomat with extensive experience in dealing with both the United States and South Korea who had participated in nuclear negotiations with the United States since early 2018.

It was not immediately known what happened to Ri Yong Ho, whose name was last mentioned in KCNA last August.

Analyst Cheong Seong-Chang of the private Sejong Institute in South Korea said that the appointment of Ri Son Gwon said North Korea would further tighten its position on the United States and strengthen its momentum to consolidate its position as a nuclear state.

It was not immediately known what happened to former Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, whose name was last mentioned in KCNA last August (File: Jon Chol Jin / AP)

"From now on, it is difficult to expect significant progress in the diplomacy of North Korea-United States," Cheong said.

The nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea have made little progress since the breakup of the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in February 2019.

Kim recently said that North Korea would strengthen its nuclear arsenal and present a new "strategic weapon,quot; after the United States failed to meet the end-of-year deadline set by it to make concessions.

A senior State Department official told reporters on Wednesday that Washington was aware of the appointment of Ri Son Gwon and hopes North Korea understands the importance of resuming diplomacy.

"You don't earn anything by not talking. It's only for your benefit, so we encourage you to speak," the official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

"It's a slow, patient and constant diplomacy. We will continue with that plan."