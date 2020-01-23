Nigel Wray & # 39; sorry for the pain of the Saracens & # 39; after the club's descent | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML32578810d5af6ecf510d521ec599eb3a11% %MINIFYHTML32578810d5af6ecf510d521ec599eb3a12%





Nigel Wray retired as president of the Saracens on January 2

%MINIFYHTML32578810d5af6ecf510d521ec599eb3a13% %MINIFYHTML32578810d5af6ecf510d521ec599eb3a14%

The former owner of the Saracens, Nigel Wray, apologized to the fans of the club for his "anguish,quot; for the descent of the club.

It was announced last weekend that the current English and European champions will be relegated from the Premier at the end of this season in response to their breach of the salary cap regulations for the current campaign.

Premiership Rugby attacked the Saracens with 35 league points and imposed a fine of £ 5.36 million in November for breaking the salary limit in the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, and a panel said they had "breached continuously and recklessly obligations to cooperate with the SCM (salary cap manager) ".

Wray issued a long statement in which he apologizes for his breaches of the salary cap and goes into great detail about the nature of the payments made to the players during his time in charge of the club.

3:11 Sky Sports reporter James Cole explains the details of Saracen salary cap violations Sky Sports reporter James Cole explains the details of Saracen salary cap violations

The statement details how certain players received money outside their standard salary arrangements through investments and public appearance work for a corporate hospitality company.

Wray said: "I am very sorry for the anguish that I have caused you due to my poorly considered approach to issues related to meeting the salary limit," he wrote in a statement to the club's followers.

"My intention with co-investments was always to support players beyond their professional careers."

"I acknowledge that the club's actions were described by the panel as & # 39; reckless & # 39; mainly due to my lack of consultation with the PRL salary manager before entering into any agreement and then disclosing the transactions. I assume all the responsibility for this We should have been much better. "

He added: "I appreciate that there is a lot to digest, but I felt I was owed a full explanation. Again, I am sorry that this caused both you and our sport so much discomfort."

"As you know, the club has already begun to implement new processes to ensure that nothing like this happens again."