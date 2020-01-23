Nicolas Cage calls Superfan Kesha & # 39; Great Lady & # 39; after a meeting & # 39; fun & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML460605eb0d2e8b79c207b1483bdfa7cd11% %MINIFYHTML460605eb0d2e8b79c207b1483bdfa7cd12%

The creator of hits & # 39; Tik Tok & # 39; He visited Instagram earlier this month to talk about his movie hero and his idol Cage, who was equally excited to meet the musician.

Nicolas Cage I was delighted to finally meet superfan and "great lady", Kesha (Ke $ ha)

Successful creator "Tik Tok" visited Instagram earlier this month to talk about his movie hero before the screening of his new movie. "Color out of space"in Los Angeles. The singer posted a video of the couple embracing on the red carpet with the legend:" Meet your idols (sic) !!!!!!! Sometimes they are shit. "

And it turns out that the actor has the same respect for Kesha, calling her "a great lady" and adding, "we had a lot of fun," in a new USA Today interview.

"I've always admired Kesha for music; she is incredibly talented," he says. "I was happy to meet her, and she was interested in the movie. So it was a pleasant moment."

Kesha hadn't hidden his crush on Cage. Last April (19), he went to Twitter to declare: "I love Nicolas Cage".