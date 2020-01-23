Home Entertainment Nick Cannon denies giving Orlando Brown fellatio: "I am praying for young...

Nick Cannon denies giving Orlando Brown fellatio: "I am praying for young brother Orlando!"

Bradley Lamb
Nick Cannon has responded to Orlando Brown, who said he was pleased orally years ago, in a long Twitter post.

Cannon shared a screenshot of an article titled & # 39; Orlando Brown claims that Nick Cannon gave him oral sex & # 39; along with a long title.

"When I saw this for the first time, I thought it was fucking funny!" Begins his legend.

"But after putting some cognitive effort and analytical thinking on the situation, I thought it was a great opportunity for a,quot; teaching moment "! First, let me say that I am praying for younger brother Orlando, although I don't really know personally I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his previous work. He was fucking brilliant in Commander Payne and made us all laugh at "Thats So Raven."

