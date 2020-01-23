Nick Cannon denies giving Orlando Brown fellatio: "I am praying for young brother Orlando!"

Nick Cannon has responded to Orlando Brown, who said he was pleased orally years ago, in a long Twitter post.

Cannon shared a screenshot of an article titled & # 39; Orlando Brown claims that Nick Cannon gave him oral sex & # 39; along with a long title.

"When I saw this for the first time, I thought it was fucking funny!" Begins his legend.

"But after putting some cognitive effort and analytical thinking on the situation, I thought it was a great opportunity for a,quot; teaching moment "! First, let me say that I am praying for younger brother Orlando, although I don't really know personally I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his previous work. He was fucking brilliant in Commander Payne and made us all laugh at "Thats So Raven."

And he adds: "But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and let themselves be overcome."

Cannon then asks those who are close to Brown to step forward and help him get the help he needs, in addition to pointing the finger at the media and labeling three media at the bottom of his post.