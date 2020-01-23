Niall Quinn appointed Acting Executive Vice President of the Irish Football Association | Soccer news

Gary Owens, FAI interim CEO: "Niall not only brings great insight and experience to develop the game, but he is also passionate about football in Ireland."





The former striker of the Republic of Ireland, Niall Quinn, has joined the FAI

Niall Quinn has been appointed interim executive vice president of the Irish Football Association (FAI) with immediate effect.

Quinn scored 21 goals in 92 appearances for Ireland and played for Arsenal, Manchester City and Sunderland during his career.

The 53-year-old man, who also had a term as president of Sunderland and a member of the Sport Ireland board, joins the FAI during a turbulent moment in its history.

Recently they were forced to issue an apology to the Irish public for the "mistakes of the past," and the FAI was forced to ask the Irish government for a ransom of £ 15.3 million (€ 18 million) to help avoid insolvency.

The FAI faces liabilities of almost £ 47 million (€ 55 million), and its current financial situation forces it to consider selling its stake in Aviva Stadium.

Gary Owens, interim CEO of the FAI, said: "We are very pleased that someone of Niall's caliber joins the team. Soccer is such an important game in this country at all levels."

"Niall not only brings great vision and experience to develop the game, but he is passionate about football in Ireland: his energy and commitment fit perfectly with the FAI as we begin the reform of the organization and seek to create a better future for football in Ireland. " ".

Despite his problems outside the field, Ireland has improved since Mick McCarthy assumed the position of Martin O & # 39; Neill as manager in November 2018.

They play with Slovakia as a visitor in a European qualifying semifinal on March 26 and could face Northern Ireland for a place in the 2020 Eurocup if they win that match.