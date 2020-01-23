Home Entertainment New York City man murdered on his birthday – Police launch! (Graphic)

A 28-year-old man from the Bronx was shot deadly and a gunman wounded two people in a restaurant open all night in Washington Heights on Monday, January 20, 2020.

According to the New York Police Department, which posted a graphic video of the shooting of the man, the victims were at Floridita, a popular restaurant on 10th Ave. near 206th St. when an argument broke out and an armed man began firing.

The incident occurred just after 4:00 a.m. It was the victim's birthday.

