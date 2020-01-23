New York City man murdered on his birthday – Police launch! (Graphic)

A 28-year-old man from the Bronx was shot deadly and a gunman wounded two people in a restaurant open all night in Washington Heights on Monday, January 20, 2020.

According to the New York Police Department, which posted a graphic video of the shooting of the man, the victims were at Floridita, a popular restaurant on 10th Ave. near 206th St. when an argument broke out and an armed man began firing.

The incident occurred just after 4:00 a.m. It was the victim's birthday.

Police say the victim was mortally wounded by at least one bullet, which shot him in the torso. Another victim, a 58-year-old woman, was shot in the leg, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The NYPD is looking for information about the incident. If anyone knows anything about your shots, contact the police.

Here is the shooting video – GRAPHIC WARNING