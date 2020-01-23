Netanyahu, Gantz invited the United States to talk about "peace perspective,quot;: Pence | News of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

%MINIFYHTML7679dfbe54fb2f56be0b3c7ec3dad63911% %MINIFYHTML7679dfbe54fb2f56be0b3c7ec3dad63912%

US President Donald Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his electoral rival Benny Gantz to Washington, DC, next week to discuss the White House peace plan, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday.

"President Trump asked me to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to the White House next week to discuss regional issues, as well as the prospect of peace here in the Holy Land," Pence said after meeting with Netanyahu in the United States embassy in Jerusalem. .

The Palestinians were not mentioned, and Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said: "We warn Israel and the US administration not to cross any red lines."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML7679dfbe54fb2f56be0b3c7ec3dad63913% %MINIFYHTML7679dfbe54fb2f56be0b3c7ec3dad63914%

Netanyahu said he had accepted the invitation from the United States. His office said he would travel to the United States on Sunday.

The veteran Israeli right-wing leader faces political and legal problems in his country: he addresses his third election in less than a year and was charged with criminal charges in November. He denies having done something wrong.

Israeli political analysts saw Trump's invitation as a boost to his right-wing ally.

Netanyahu's main internal political rival, Gantz, a former centrist general, raised this objection this week for the peace plan to be published before the March elections in Israel. He had previously opposed it as interference in the vote.

Delayed plan

The launch of Trump's plan to end the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has been delayed numerous times since it was first discussed more than two years ago.

The prospects for an advance seem unclear and the details of the plan have been kept secret. But a source familiar with the situation said that US officials "most likely,quot; will share some details of the plan with Netanyahu and Gantz.

Trump tweeted later Thursday that reports on "the details and timing of our closely held peace plan are purely speculative."

The peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians collapsed in 2014 and the Palestinians have described Trump's proposal as dead in the water, even before its publication, citing what they see as their pro-Israeli policies.

United States hopes to welcome the prime minister @Netanyahu And blue and white president @Gantzbe to the @White House next week. The reports on the details and timing of our closely held peace plan are purely speculative. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

The Trump administration has reversed decades of US policy in the conflict, avoiding supporting the "two-state solution," the long-standing international formula that provides for a Palestinian state that coexists with Israel.

He has also recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved his embassy there. More recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in November that the United States no longer saw Israel's settlements in the West Bank lands as "incompatible with international law," reversing decades of policies that were in line with the Most of the international community, which considers settlements. as illegal under international law.

Netanyahu announced during an election campaign last September that he intends to annex the Jordan Valley, a large strip of the West Bank occupied by Israel.

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 war and the Palestinians, who signed provisional peace agreements with Israel in the 1990s, seek to make the area part of a future state.

The Palestinian Authority of Abbas, which exercises limited self-government in the West Bank, has publicly refused to engage politically with the Trump administration.

They fear that the plan will destroy their hopes for an independent state in the West Bank, East of Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Trump, who will seek a second term in the US elections on November 3, faces his own problems at home with Democrats seeking to dismiss the Republican president on charges of dismissal of abusing power and obstructing Congress.