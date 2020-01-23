Netanyahu condemns & # 39; tyrants of Tehran & # 39; in Holocaust speech | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML8eae2836d43d61e5f1fddc9aebabf3e911% %MINIFYHTML8eae2836d43d61e5f1fddc9aebabf3e912%

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged acting against "the tyrants of Tehran,quot; during a Holocaust memorial speech on Thursday in Jerusalem, comparing what he considers Iran's threat to what Nazi Germany once posed.

Netanyahu denounced Iran as "the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet,quot; in a speech in front of world leaders gathered at the Yad Vashem Memorial Institute to commemorate 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by Soviet troops.

Plus:

The Israeli Prime Minister thanked the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence, who was present, for "confronting,quot; Iran.

However, Netanyahu told world leaders: "We still have to see a unified and determined stance against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet, a regime that is openly seeking to develop nuclear weapons and annihilate the single Jewish state."

"Israel will do whatever it takes to defend our state, defend our people, and defend the Jewish future, "he said, promising,quot; there There will be no other Holocaust. "

& # 39; Fel tide of anti-Semitism & # 39;

Tehran denies that it is trying to build a nuclear bomb and accusations of anti-Semitism, insisting that while opposing Israel and supporting the Palestinian cause, it has no problem with the Jewish people, including its own Jewish minority.

Pence, who spoke shortly after Netanyahu, warned that Iran's nuclear program poses a threat to the security of all nations, not just Israel. He urged people to "confront and expose the vile tide of anti-Semitism,quot; throughout the world.

"In that same spirit, we must also stand firm against the main state anti-Semitism provider, against the only government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to erase Israel from the map. The world must stand firm against the Islamic Republic from Iran, "said Pence.

There was no immediate reaction from Iranian officials.

Tensions between the United States and Iran increased after a US air strike killed Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds elite force of Iran, on January 3 with the fear that a total war would erupt.

Muslim delegation pays tribute

A high-level delegation of Muslim religious leaders visited Auschwitz on Thursday along with a Jewish group in what the organizers called "the most important Islamic leadership delegation,quot; to visit the site of the Nazi death camp.

The interfaith visit came four days before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp on January 27, 1945 by the Red Army.

The visit was led by the General Secretary of the Muslim World League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa, and the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, David Harris.

In a statement, the AJC said al-Issa, based in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, led a delegation of 62 Muslims, including 25 prominent religious leaders, from some 28 countries on several continents. He called the visit "innovative."

The AJC delegation included members of the organization, including some children of Holocaust survivors.

"Being here, among the children of Holocaust survivors and members of the Jewish and Islamic communities, is both a sacred duty and a deep honor," al-Issa said.

"The excessive crimes of which we testify today are truly crimes against humanity. That is, a violation of all of us, an affront to all the children of God."

On Friday, members of the group will visit the POLIN Museum of History of Polish Jews in Warsaw and attend Muslim and Jewish religious services there.