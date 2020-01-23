NeNe Leakes was "surprised,quot; by Wendy Williams making public her private conversation about leaving RHOA – Here's why!

It turns out that NeNe Leakes is not happy that Wendy Williams has revealed that she is giving up Real Housewives of Atlanta on her talk show. In reality, his future in the series has not yet been determined at this time.

Leakes is really upset since Williams made a private conversation they had public and, therefore, it seems that the two women are fighting now.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘NeNe was surprised by Wendy's comment about her show because she didn't send a text message to Wendy saying she was giving up The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. She found the whole thing simply confusing. It was really unexpected. NeNe contacted Wendy after the fact through a text message asking him to clarify what his comments were about. "

As you will remember, Wendy told his audience and guest Jerry O & # 39; Connell yesterday that NeNe had sent him a text message that said: "I am quitting."

Later, a representative addressed the surprising revelation, clarifying things.

As a result, nothing has been decided regarding the future of NeNe in the program and, therefore, the text was simply "venturing out to your friend in private correspondence."

As Wendy hastened to make that private conversation public, it is safe to say that NeNe no longer sees her as a friend.

That is even worse given the fact that they used to have drama in the past and only recently made peace. Well, it was really short-lived, right?

The source also mentioned that & # 39; NeNe & # 39; He had really difficult weeks. She has received a lot of heat lately and the fights have really been tough for her. Due to the recent episodes of Housewives with all the fighting that is happening, she is being attacked from all sides, be it the other cast members, fans and social networks. It has been non-stop and it is difficult. He is being mistreated for the benefit of another person and really got over it. "



