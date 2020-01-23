NeNe Leakes speaks for the first time after Wendy Williams leaked her private message: this is what she said

Unless you have been living in a cave, hidden from social networks, you are definitely aware of the great uproar about NeNe Leakes that supposedly leaves the successful RHOA series. This is what you should know.

The first rumors that NeNe will leave RHOA began when people saw that he did not appear enough on the show.

At that time, many people said that if NeNe leaves the series, they will definitely stop watching it.

But after that, Wendy Williams got into the rumor car and said she had confirmation that NeNe plans to leave the program.

She told her live television audience that NeNe had sent her a text message and told her that she was giving up RHOA.

Wendy talked to Nene through the camera and said: Ne In my opinion, Nene, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. Forget about the hairpieces and argue with them. "

After that, the NeNe representative stated that the star is not thinking about giving up and that he was just venting on the subject,

Now, NeNe talks about what happened on his Twitter account. Check out his post below.

‘Private conversations should be left private! What are brides for if you can't let off steam with them on that kind of day?

Someone believes that everything was a ‘ADVERTISING TRICK! You sent it to Wendy, knowing she would talk about it, just like most of your conversations. You timed it for your show-time. "

Another commenter said: ‘I think it was all a trap … since when did Wendy ever go check her messages during the commercial and then come back with hot gossip? Also, I thought she said her office was above the studio, not just behind the set 🤔🤔🤔👀 ’

Another follower wrote: "Girl, don't let off steam with Wendy! I could also call the shadow room for a therapy session, wtf🤨’

Someone else said: & # 39; Now everyone knows that Wendy is not the girlfriend, you would also spill anything you don't want to take out & # 39 ;, and another Twitter user posted this: & # 39; That's the thing, Wendy Williams is not your friend, she is a host of an interview program who likes to gossip.

Ad

Do you think all this was a publicity stunt?



Post views:

0 0