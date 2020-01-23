NeNe Leakes sends love to Porsha Williams on social media and fans are happy to see them like this

RHOA fans already know that NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams had their problems in the past, but RHOA's two stars managed to overcome their problems and rekindled their friendship. Fans couldn't be happier, and they make sure to tell this to the ladies of RHOA all the time.

Porsha shared a photo in which he is announcing a pair of shoes from her as in collaboration with a famous company, and NeNe quickly jumped into the comments section to show his support for his RHOA star partner. "

"Loving these snake skin heels from my January fall of @justfabonline #justfabpartner," Porsha captioned his post.

Someone said: "NeNe shattered some live emojis and Porsha's sister also jumped into the comments section to write:" Omg I can't wait for your new line! I have some today! "

Another follower posted: "Come with Yovanna's skin pumps!" And one follower wrote: "I think you should have your own doll line, but maybe I'm being impatient in due time."

Another fan brought out the RHOA series and said: the Chile, I heard the word snake enough in this new season, no more snakes @ porsha4real 😂 'and someone else posted this:' ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! I love his personality !! You seem so sensible on television ☺️😉 ’

A follower turned to Porsha's injured foot: ‘That foot still ruined the poor baby … but that snake skin heel is fire. ‘

A fan told the RHOA star: "Living for this top bun bride now lets you play where she is @ porsha4real boot … girl that boot will appear in all these flies photos … #teamposhaandherboot,quot;.

One commenter noted that Porsha has her engagement ring again after a few days ago she was seen without him: "LoL LoL @ porsha4real you are showing them or nails and not neglecting that GREAT ROCK."

Fans are happy to know that she and Dennis McKinley are trying to figure things out.



