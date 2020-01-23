NeNe Leakes never sent a text message to Wendy Williams about quitting smoking & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML6c02a766ef4845d575b8d3ba762c87f211% %MINIFYHTML6c02a766ef4845d575b8d3ba762c87f212%

Instagram

On Tuesday's episode of & # 39; The Wendy Williams Show & # 39 ;, the 55-year-old television presenter told her audience that she had received a text message from NeNe announcing that she was abandoning the reality series Bravo.

Up News Info –

Wendy Williams surprised everyone when he appeared to reveal in the last episode of his talk show that his best friend NeNe leaks I was going out "The true housewives of Atlanta"According to a new report, NeNe herself was one of those surprised by the revelation.

On the Tuesday, January 21 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the 55-year-old television presenter told her audience that she had received a text message from NeNe announcing that she was leaving the reality series Bravo. "I took a break between the commercials, my office is just behind the device. I had to go to the bathroom and then I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe sent me a text message with the message & # 39; I quit & # 39;" , said. "I'm surprised that I got it, because I don't have service in my office, but I got it."

However, one source revealed that the text did not even exist. "NeNe was surprised by Wendy's comments about her program because she never sent a text message to Wendy saying she was giving up & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39;", shares the insider information to HollywoodLife.com. "She found the whole thing confusing. It was very unexpected."

%MINIFYHTML6c02a766ef4845d575b8d3ba762c87f213% %MINIFYHTML6c02a766ef4845d575b8d3ba762c87f214%

The source goes on to say that Bravo's personality "contacted Wendy after the fact in a text message asking him to clarify what his comments were about."

After the news, NeNe turned to his Instagram account to subtly deny the reports. "WHO SAID DAT!?!?! #SMH," so he wrote next to a photo of him on Tuesday, January 21. In addition to the denial of NeNe on his Instagram account, his representative explained the situation. Closing the rumors, the representative told TooFab that it was more like a case of "let off steam" to a friend.

"It has been a couple of especially difficult weeks for Nene, and she was venting with her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been officially confirmed or decided for next season," the representative said.

"NeNe has had a really difficult weeks," another source echoed the sentiment. "She has received a lot of heat lately and the fights have really been hard for her. She is wearing her down, especially because she is in a different head space after dealing with [husband] Gregg's diagnosis."