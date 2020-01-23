Nene Leakes' husband allegedly cheated on her and hit her lover

Instagram

Gregg Leakes allegedly impregnated his side girl in 2018 when he was diagnosed with cancer and never stopped seeing his lover, angering the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39 ;.

Recently, Wendy Williams revealed Baby leak He said in a private email that he was "quitting." People quickly assumed that Nene was giving up "The true housewives of Atlanta", but his brief message does not necessarily refer to the Bravo program.

"I have to say something, but I'm not going to say much," Wendy said in her talk show. "I know something about NeNe that everyone will cry, they will be sad, they will feel bad for her, she carries the weight of a great thing on her shoulders."

After the revelation, a new rumor emerged, suggesting that Nene's husband, Gregg, cheated on her and that the adventure had been going on for a long time. He allegedly left his lover pregnant when he was diagnosed with cancer. She discovered it but could not leave due to her illness.

Nene said multiple times in the past that his marriage to Gregg went through a roller coaster ride during his battle with cancer.

Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. After a final surgery in June 2019, he is now cancer free.

Things should have improved for the better now that he beat cancer, but Gregg reportedly never stopped seeing his girl and the reality television star was furious when he found out.

Neither Nene Leakes nor Gregg commented on the rumors of infidelity, but Nene criticized Wendy Williams for sharing her private text without her consent. "Private conversations should be left private! What are the brides for if you can't vent them on that kind of day," he tweeted.