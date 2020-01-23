Neil Young sworn in as a US citizen after the delay in the use of marijuana

%MINIFYHTML6a564b1a5966a9cee8966c5e53ae12b911% %MINIFYHTML6a564b1a5966a9cee8966c5e53ae12b912%

According to reports, the singer of & # 39; Rockin & # 39; In the free world & # 39 ;, who is Canadian and a fierce opponent of President Donald Trump, has sought dual citizenship to vote in the 2020 elections.

Canadian rock legend Neil Young he was finally granted U.S. citizenship after the process was stopped for a marijuana confession.

The singer of "Rockin & # 39; in the Free World", who has been a fierce opponent of the American leader Donald Trump, he became an American on Wednesday, January 22, after an oath ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where he was joined by his wife, actress and activist. Daryl Hannah, according to TMZ.

Reports suggest that Neil decided to seek dual citizenship in order to vote in the 2020 elections, presumably against Trump.

His plan stagnated after confessing the use of marijuana in his application.

Such admission is a warning sign for immigration chiefs, to whom former Attorney General Jeff Sessions told them that applicants "involved in certain marijuana-related activities may lack GMC (good moral character) if a federal law is violated ".

It is quite clear that Young will not vote to extend President Trump's time in office: he recently said: "I hope people vote for it and I hope there is someone reasonable to return to when they get rid of it."