Neil Young obtained dual US-Canadian citizenship for the 2020 elections after border marijuana arrest

Neil Young, the famous rock / folk singer, has just revealed that he can vote in the 2020 U.S. elections. The sixth 74-year-old man was seen in Los Angeles showing his new citizenship paperwork while waving an American flag alongside Daryl Hannah , Page Six learned.

On his website this Wednesday, Neil Young wrote: "I am happy to report." He urged fans to vote "his conscience." In November, the singer and songwriter announced that he was trying to obtain dual citizenship, so he could vote in the next election.

Unfortunately, he couldn't do it because he was arrested with marijuana on the border between the United States and Canada. The composer explained on his website that when he applied for US citizenship, he managed to pass the test, however, he was asked many questions.

At that time, Neil stated that he responded to all of them as best he could and that he could approve. However, the star said that his habit of smoking pot made it difficult to obtain citizenship because he had to pass additional tests.

During a conversation with CNN, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. UU. They explained that when an individual was accused of a substance violation controlled by the federal government, he would face consequences under the INA: the Immigration and Nationality Law.

The singer's fans know that he married the 59-year-old actress, Hannah, in 2018. They seemed cheerful when they went down an escalator at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

According to Neil's Wikipedia page, he began his musical career in the 1960s when he moved to Los Angeles, where he formed the group, Buffalo Springfield. Later, he joined Crosby, Stills and Nash, in 1969, when he had already recorded two solo albums and three albums with Buffalo Springfield.

Neil also worked with his band, Crazy Horse, and recorded many albums and albums live, sometimes at odds with his record companies. Anyway, he has received many compliments at the Juno awards and the Grammy awards.

Neil is one of the few artists who has been included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, once as a member of Buffalo Springfield and again as himself.



