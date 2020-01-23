NBA Paris 2020: Terry Rozier and PJ Washington say Charlotte Hornets focused on the playoff | NBA News

The Charlotte Hornets are determined to change their season and make a playoff effort in the Eastern Conference, say Terry Rozier and PJ Washington.

Charlotte (15-30) is mired in a losing streak of seven games that has seen them fall to 12th place in the East, but they are only four games from the current occupants of eighth place, the Brooklyn Nets.

Speaking at the practice of the team at the Marcel-Cerdan Sports Palace in Paris on Wednesday, Rozier said there is no better time to rediscover the winning touch and is not discouraged by his high-flying opponents in the NBA game in Paris, the leading Bucks of the Eastern Conference and their MVP defender Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Team goals? We want to get to the playoffs," he said. "We have to overcome this depression and move on. We are not really looking back."

"It's great to have a game outside the United States. We want to try to end that losing streak. It will make that flight back home much sweeter if we win. We know we are going against the No. 1 team in the East, but anyone can be defeated, that's our mentality. We expect a very competitive game on Friday night.















"(The season) did not start as I wanted and I feel that things can still improve. That is what I am, I want to continue gravitating towards positive things and I know it will work."

"How do you prepare for (Giannis)? You just try to show him the bodies, put several guys on him and tire him. He is a great player and does everything. We have to try to be the toughest team and make him lose some shots."

Image:

PJ Washington observes his opportunity in the practice of Hornets



The rookie forward of the Hornets, Washington, echoed Rozier's positivity.

"Can we get to the playoffs? Definitely," he said. "We feel we can turn it over and get some victories. We are definitely competitive. On Friday, we have to go out and play."

Washington, selected 12th overall in the 2019 Draft, has had a chain start in its NBA career. He is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting triples at 42.1 percent, the 15th best in the league.

Making the adjustment of the university to the professional game has presented challenges for the former player of the University of Kentucky.

















"The most important thing is the speed of the game," he said. "It's much faster than college. Everyone can do almost everything on the court. You must find a way to be different and differentiate yourself."

"I've been winning all my life, so coming here, this is probably the most I've lost," he said. "It's a learning curve and everyone has to stick to the process and buy. I feel that in a couple of years we can be a really good team. We have to stick to what we are doing and try to improve more and more. Day. "

Image:

Warming up of PJ Washington and Cody Martin in the practice of the Hornets in Paris



Washington revealed that his connection with teammate Devonte & # 39; Graham has been key to his success.

"He is a great passer and a great leader, putting everyone in the right positions," Washington said. "I feel that when he and I are in the pick and roll, something good is going to happen. He finds me in the corner, he almost always finds me when I'm open. He's a great point guard in this league."

















Another figure who helps Washington in his first season in the NBA is the owner of the Hornets team, Michael Jordan. The Charlotte striker revealed that Jordan told him: "keep playing, it's a long season with lots of games, keep coming out every day with a good attitude."

Rozier also received words of wisdom from Jordan and admitted that he loves to play for a team owned by the six-time NBA champion.

"It's nonsense (play for his team). The first time I spoke with him on the phone, the first time I met him, everything happened this summer, he said." I'm very blessed to have the guy we all call & # 39; CABRA & # 39; (the greatest of all time) who can share his knowledge with us. It's special for me. "

















"He loves my game and knows that I am very competitive. He calls me & # 39; boy & # 39; and tells me to be myself and go out and play. That is the best advice anyone can give him, but coming from him, let him know he's in your corner. "

Rozier is also delighting in his first trip to Paris.

"It's going pretty well. I went to the Eiffel Tower not long ago. I love Paris now," he said.

"When you go abroad you want to have fun, but we also have work to do. We have a job here and that's playing Friday night."

"We want to balance having fun with being prepared: we are playing a tough team. But we are definitely going to have fun there."

