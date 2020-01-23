My grandmother kept telling us about the Nazis. Now I know why.

%MINIFYHTML9b8d2fc524162f925a6cfc47ba34b01f11% %MINIFYHTML9b8d2fc524162f925a6cfc47ba34b01f12%

My family's commitment to contribute immediately to the nation that hosted them influenced my decision to serve. I joined the Navy when I was 22 years old. Before that, I rarely thought about my Jewish identity. In the army, I was with fewer Jews than ever, and my heritage was on display, sewn in my uniform in the form of a recognizable Jewish surname. Service members often asked reflective questions about Judaism. Non-Jewish chaplains did everything possible to support me when I served as a Jewish lay leader. Commanding officers allowed me days off for important vacations without a license. Culinary specialists in the U.S.S. Peleliu learned to prepare traditional Jewish meals, for those of us who wanted the right foods at each Shabbat and at the main parties. My foreign military counterparts showed me the same respect. The German military officers I worked with while assigned to NATO treated me as one of their own. Muslim officials from some of the Gulf States invited me to their homes, and we compared notes on our traditions. My religion made me distinguish myself from most of my classmates, but I was always welcome.

Recently I had to face a very different attitude towards my religion, right here in the United States. The synagogue I attend in Washington, Sixth and I Historic Synagogue, was desecrated at the end of November with anti-Semitic graffiti. I had found security and acceptance in the places where I had initially been aware of my Judaism, but my spiritual home in the nation's capital was not safe from a fan registering his hatred in the doors that welcome strangers to prayer and cultural events. .

Recently I found a copy of the speech that my grandmother and my grandfather gave the day of my bat mitzvah, when in my discomfort of 13 years I read publicly of the Torah for the first time. I realized how lucky I was to grow up without having to live in fear because I am Jewish, and how lucky I am to be alive because the United States had received my family here. Reading my grandparents' speech 20 years later, I cried at this passage: “We are connected in many ways with the generations that precede us. … However, we all share the pride of being part of a town that, despite pogroms, prejudices and persecutions, has stubbornly maintained its identity. … You are committed to the future, and you will find the best way to fulfill that commitment. "

My grandmother, Marianne Goldstein, died last month on December 21 in Buffalo. I have thought of all the stories he told over the years about our family and the Holocaust and the millions of other families around the world that were uprooted, shattered, forced to flee, arrested and killed. I thought why I repeated these stories over and over again. It wasn't just about remembering; she wanted everyone to know that no society is immune to committing once again or being complicit in such violence, whether directed against Jews or another group.

Andrea N. Goldstein is a veteran of the United States Navy. She was a Pat Tillman Fellow at the Fletcher School at Tufts University and is a member of the Truman National Security Project Defense Council. Follow her on Twitter: @AN_Goldstein

