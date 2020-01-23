Muslim leaders visit Auschwitz before the anniversary of liberation | News

%MINIFYHTML8bc163f2e4b276f06b15e677dcd9ecb411% %MINIFYHTML8bc163f2e4b276f06b15e677dcd9ecb412%

A high-level delegation of Muslim religious leaders has visited Auschwitz along with a Jewish group.

The organizers said it was "the most important Islamic leadership delegation,quot; that visited the site of a German Nazi death camp.

Plus:

The interfaith visit came four days before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp by the Soviet forces.



It was directed by the General Secretary of the Muslim World League, Mohammad al-Issa, who described it as "a sacred duty and a deep honor."

The organization based in Mecca, which aims to present the "tolerant principles,quot; of Islam, published images of the visit on its social networks.

"The excessive crimes we testify today are truly crimes against humanity. That is, a violation of all of us, an affront to all the children of God," al-Issa said.

The delegation included 62 Muslims, including 25 prominent religious leaders from more than two dozen countries, as well as members of the American Jewish Committee.

A publication of the Twitter feed of the Muslim World League showed Jews and Muslims praying side by side in southern Poland.

Al-Issa's approach to Jewish organizations coincides with a broader alignment of interests and emerging ties between the Arab Gulf states and Israel, which share a common enemy in Iran.

On Friday, members of the delegation will visit the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw and attend Muslim and Jewish religious services there.

Meanwhile, world leaders expressed alarm over the resurgent anti-Semitism on Thursday when they gathered at the National Holocaust Memorial in Israel to commemorate the liberation of the Nazi death camp.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also criticized Iran in his speeches at the World Holocaust Forum, accusing him of rabid anti-Semitism and seeking Israel's destruction.

The leaders of Russia and France looked closer to home lamenting the murder of six million Jews in Europe during World War II by the Nazis and promising to combat the growing anti-Semitism.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at the conference at the Yad Vashem memorial center that he bowed his head with "deep sorrow (for) the worst crime in the history of mankind,quot; committed by his countrymen.