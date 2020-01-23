More than a dozen dead in attack in the border region of South Sudan | Sudan News

At least 19 people died and dozens were injured in an attack in the disputed Abyei region on the border between Sudan and South Sudan, according to the UN peacekeepers, although a local official gave a greater number of victims.

The alleged nomadic shepherds of Misseriya of Sudan attacked the Dinka village of Kolom, about 9 kilometers (5.5 miles) northwest of Abyei on Wednesday, tThe United Nations Provisional Security Force in Abyei (UNISFA), He said in a statement.

UNISFA said the attack injured at least 25 other people, three children reportedly disappeared and 19 houses were burned.

However, Kuol Alor Kuol, the chief administrator of the Abyei area, told the AFP news agency that the death toll was 32.

"Thirty-two people were killed, including children and women, and in the second place about 24 people were injured … and about 15 people, including children, were kidnapped and 20 houses burned," Kuol said.

He said the injured had been evacuated to a hospital in the city of Agok, administered by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Abyei has been contested since South Sudan gained independence in 2011, while for a long time there have been tensions between the Ngok Dinka community of South Sudan and the Misseriya shepherds that cross the area in search of grazing.

& # 39; Reason for concern & # 39;

The images that circulated online showed burnt properties on the ground, as well as graphic images of burned bodies and injured people in blood-stained clothing.

The UNISFA statement said it had received reports that many armed Misseriya and Dinkas were converging in the general area of ​​Kolom.

"UNISFA troops were deployed in the general area of ​​Kolom to control the movements and contain the situation."

The peacekeeping operation said a similar incident on Monday had left three people dead in the area.

In 2011, the UN Security Council deployed the peacekeeping force in the area after deadly clashes displaced some 100,000 people.

The UNISFA statement said the incident occurred amid efforts to hold "coexistence conferences,quot; between the two communities and was "very worrying and a major concern for the mission."

The transitional government of Sudan condemned the attack and urged UNISFA to contain the situation and provide protection to civilians in the region.

A decades-long civil war between northern and southern Sudan ended with a 2005 peace agreement that allowed South Sudan to become independent after a referendum in 2011.

The pact also required that both parties resolve Abyei's final state, but remains unresolved. It is believed that the majority of Ngok Dinka in the region are in favor of joining South Sudan.

The Abyei region is rich in oil, one of the reasons why both Sudanese are reluctant to give it up.