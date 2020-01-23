More than 600 rebels in northeast India surrender to push for peace | News

%MINIFYHTML92ee7d46a3f3835e355197ca1332b49d11% %MINIFYHTML92ee7d46a3f3835e355197ca1332b49d12%

More than 600 combatants belonging to eight different rebel groups surrendered Thursday to Indian authorities in a troubled northeastern state, responding to a government peace initiative that will allow them to join the dominant society, police said.

Assam state police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the rebels also threw assault rifles, grenades, bombs and other weapons.

"A total of 644 rebels belonging to eight different insurgent groups surrendered today, giving great impetus to government peace initiatives," Mahanta told The Associated Press news agency.

%MINIFYHTML92ee7d46a3f3835e355197ca1332b49d13% %MINIFYHTML92ee7d46a3f3835e355197ca1332b49d14%

The rebels will now remain in government-managed camps and will be taught technical skills to take jobs in the near future.

Government forces are fighting dozens of ethnic armed groups in the remote northeast of India that are pressing demands ranging from independent homelands to maximum autonomy within India.

The rebels will now remain in government-managed camps and will be taught technical skills to take jobs in the near future (Anupam Nath / AP Photo)

The surrender ceremony in Guwahati, the state capital, was attended by the Prime Minister of the state of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, and some senior security officials.

More than 300 belong to the Bengali National Liberation Front, a team formed around 2015 to protect Bengali-speaking people from rival armed groups in the state.

The rest belong to the Adivasi Dragon Force, which represents the Adivasi community of the state tea garden, and the Asom United Liberation Front (ULFA), a faction led by Paresh Baruah.

Another ULFA faction, led by Arabinda Rajkhowa, is already in peace talks with the Indian government.

Earlier this month, the National Democratic Front, a key Naga armed group headed by B Saoraigwra, signed a ceasefire agreement with the Indian authorities in the state of Assam.

In 2012, more than 1,800 rebels belonging to nine groups left their weapons after another government peace overture.

Authorities said the level of separatist violence has been substantially reduced in the state.